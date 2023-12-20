Teacher moves from Asia to St. Louis to teach North County students

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Ronnell “RJ” Compentente moved 8,000 miles away for an opportunity to teach students in the Riverview Gardens School District.

The educator is from the Philippines and is among 25 international teachers brought to St. Louis to combat the ongoing teacher shortage on a local level.

“I’m a passionate teacher and I’m here to teach them. I’m not just here to fill a vacancy or just get a paycheck.” says Riverview Gardens Life Science teacher Ronnell “RJ” Compentente.

Riverview Gardens decided to take their recruitment efforts overseas and welcomed more teachers from South Africa and Kenya at the start of the school year. Compentente says leaving his decade-long career in Asia has been a learning curve.

“It’s a different culture. I need to learn also how these kids grow up. How these kids are exposed to different cultures as well,” Compentente said. “St. Louis as a city has been through a lot and I think that’s something that’s unique to the story of these kids.”

The international teachers were hired through a staffing firm that helped connect them with the school district and arranged for them to receive work visas.

“Seeing me from another part of the world transported and transplanted in their classrooms it gives them a different perspective, he says.”

Compentente told First Alert 4 it’s his students who motivate him to learn more about the place he now calls home.

“I’ve already tried toasted ravioli. I already tried your famous Imo’s pizza.”

