Veteran’s dying wish to donate van helps fellow veteran in need

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- A local veteran’s dying wish of helping other veterans in need came true Tuesday in Maryland Heights.

Gerry Kehoe, a Vietnam Navy veteran, had a long history of generosity. But Tuesday’s giveaway was his biggest gift yet.

Kehoe passed away in October. He wanted to have his wheelchair-accessible van donated to someone else who needed one.

His wife contacted St. Louis Help, an organization that gets health equipment to people in need free of charge. Kehoe’s wish was fulfilled Tuesday when Air Force Veteran Keith Carlton was gifted the vehicle.

Although Carlton was a complete stranger, his service made him and Kehoe brothers in uniform. Hundreds of people applied for a chance to get the van, which Kehoe used for nearly a decade.

St. Louis Help said any medical equipment is appreciated, but there is a real need for wheelchairs and bathing equipment. To make a donation or learn more about the organization, you can visit their website.

