Authorities investigating crash on Dunn Road in Hazelwood

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Authorities are investigating a crash that happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday near Dunn and Brown roads in Hazelwood.

Hazelwood Police said in an emergency alert the road was closed in that area for a “severe accident.” It’s unclear how many people were involved and what the extent of the injuries are.

First Alert 4 is working to get additional details and the investigation continues and will provide updates here where available.

