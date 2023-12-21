Busy holiday travel season underway at Lambert International Airport

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- Thursday kicks off the busiest week of holiday travel across the U.S.

More than 17,000 travelers were expected Thursday at Lambert International Airport in St. Louis. The number of travelers on Thursday is expected to be the third highest of the week.

The highest number of travelers expected is on Friday, with nearly 18,000 anticipated to go through TSA.

2023 is a record-setting year for air travel, with AAA expecting that 7.5 million Americans will fly over the 10-day Christmas and New Year’s holiday period. That number is larger than last year’s and 2019′s total.

