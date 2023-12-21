Hazelwood man killed in motorcycle crash in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a motorcycle was traveling too fast for road condition prior to a fatal crash early Thursday in St. Charles County.

MSHP crash reports show 41-year-old James R. Johnson, of Hazelwood, was pronounced dead at 3:06 a.m. by SSM St. Joseph physicians.

Johnson was traveling west on Interstate 70 on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he attempted to exit onto Interstate 94 at a speed too fast for road conditions and struck a curb, ejecting him, the report states.

