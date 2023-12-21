Last chance to experience the holiday traditions of yesteryear during this holiday festival in Historic Saint Charles

(Press Release) -- 2023 will mark 49 seasons of Saint Charles Christmas Traditions®! For nearly half a century, this festival has made the holiday spirit of the past come to life for the young and young at heart. With a unique blend of storytelling, history, and fairy tale whimsy, guests are welcomed into a world of yuletide nostalgia and fantasy where reindeer fly, sugarplums dance in your head, and an array of international ambassadors invite you to explore unique holiday customs from around the world.

Discover a holiday feast for all of your senses: experience the taste of hot-roasted chestnuts fresh from an open fire, witness the pageantry of a delegation of global Santa figures dressed in the cultural attire of their home countries, listen to the timeless Christmas melodies sung by Victorian carolers, breathe in the aroma of the crisp pine greenery that festively trims the historic district, as you feel the well-worn character of the centuries-old bricks of Main Street under your feet. Explore the yuletide magic of this one-of-a-kind festival as you discover the wonder, discover the memories, and discover why Saint Charles is the place where Christmas past comes to life!

Each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from now through December 24 - you’ll experience the magic of Christmas Traditions. From the Legends of Christmas- like Santa Lucia and Ebenezer Scrooge, to unique displays like -Oh Christmas Tree: The Evolution of an Icon and our Holiday Food Hall of Fame, to endless opportunities to find that perfect gift for everyone on your list – historic Main Street and Saint Charles Christmas Traditions® are the perfect recipe for the holidays.

The Legends of Christmas

The holiday festivities of Saint Charles Christmas Traditions® are so legendary, that some of the most iconic figures of holiday history, literature, and folklore have traveled from their fanciful realms to celebrate with you and your family.

Whether they’ve hitched a ride from a flying reindeer, sprung forth from the pages of a Charles Dickens classic, or danced all the way from the Land of the Sweets, these quirky personalities are eager not only to share their histories, but to bring you into their story. You never know what you might see while exploring Main Street. Be recruited to join the Nutcracker Prince’s legion of toy soldiers as he seeks to defeat the odious Mouse King, help Jacob Marley attempt to change the heart of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, play a festive prank with our resident clown-about-town the Master of Revels, or learn the finer points of window frosting from Jack Frost and Susie Snowflake.

As you walk down historic Main Street, you’ll also be traveling to the four corners of the earth (no passport required) as you encounter nearly a dozen international Santas and global gift givers who will share the stories, music, and customs of their home countries’ holiday celebrations. Meet Saint Nicholas and learn how he earned the title of being “the first Santa Claus,” get an introduction to the many symbols of Kwanzaa with Mtoa Hadithi, marvel at local history as Civil War Santa shares tales of the figures and locations along Main Street that figured prominently in the war between the states, learn how to play dreidel with Judah Maccabee, swap recipes with the cheerful Italian Christmas Witch, La Befana, and more!

This Weekend

Friday 6PM to 8:30PM

Saturday Noon to 8:30PM

Christmas Eve: December 24 11AM to 2PM

The Santa Parade

Time: Saturdays & Sundays at Noon

Parade Route: 100 block of North Main to Boone’s Lick and South Main

Weekends during the festival kick off with a special holiday treat as Saint Charles Christmas Traditions’® renowned Santa Parade brings pomp and pageantry to the historic district. Marvel at the spectacle as all your favorite Legends of Christmas march right down the middle of Main Street. While you delight in the antics of your favorite holiday figures, the carolers will provide the soundtrack as they take you on a musical journey of festive tunes that span from classic Victorian carols to holiday standards of the 1940s and 1950s. You won’t want to miss the parade’s grand finale, where an international delegation of global gift givers (each carrying the flag of their native country) herald the arrival of the guests of honor: Santa and Mrs. Claus (who arrive via a horse-drawn carriage.)

Santa’s Cottage-North Pole Distribution Outpost #636

Time: Saturday (12:45PM to 7:00PM)

Christmas Eve (11:00AM to 1:00PM)

Location: The Historic KATY Depot in Frontier Park

The Historic KATY Train Depot in Frontier Park has been a Saint Charles landmark since it opened in 1893. But not many people know that during the holiday season, Santa uses it as a special workshop outpost as he counts down to Christmas Eve. Mr. Claus wants to let you in on the secret as he welcomes you to become an “honorary elf,” as you explore the workshop, get a glimpse of his busy mailroom, and witness the majestic Reindeer Hall of Fame, where you can learn some of the stories of Santa’s lesser-known reindeer (you know…the ones that didn’t have a red nose).

Photos with Santa Claus at KATY Depot

Time: Saturday (12:45 PM to 7:00 PM)) Christmas Eve (11:00 AM to 1:00 PM)

Location: The Historic KATY Depot in Frontier Park

Enjoy a private audience with Victorian Santa Claus in his parlor where you can share a Christmas wish list, take a photo and make a special holiday memory.

Oh Christmas Tree: The Evolution of an Icon

Time: Friday (6:00 PM to 8:30 PM) Saturday (12:45 PM to 7:00 PM) Christmas Eve (11:00 AM to 1:00 PM)

Location: The Historic KATY Depot in Frontier Park

Perhaps no image is as associated with the holiday season as the Christmas tree. For centuries these festive evergreens have not only provided a fitting place for Santa to deposit gifts but have stood as a global symbol for the hope and meaning of Christmas.

Journey to the Historic KATY Depot in Frontier Park to experience “Oh, Christmas Tree: The Evolution of an Icon,” an exhibit that will lead visitors on a gentle winding path through history as a forest of Tannenbaums illustrate how trends and fashions affected the stylings of trees over generations. From the first illumination introduced onto pine trees by Martin Luther, to the mid-century modern flair of aluminum trees in the 1950s and 1960s, discover interesting trivia as you view international variations of this holiday icon, while celebrating famous depictions in popular culture (from Charlie Brown’s sad sapling to Seinfeld’s “Festivus Pole”).

Though the style has changed over the years, one thing is certain: this exhibit will leave you pining to learn more about the holiday season’s biggest decorative star.

Krampus Karnival: The Bizarre, Odd, and Curious Traditions of Christmas

Time: Friday evenings from 6:00PM to 8:30PM

Location: The Historic KATY Depot in Frontier Park

You’d better watch out! Krampus is coming to town! On Friday nights, be prepared to experience some of the wonderfully weird holiday customs from around the globe as Krampus (the furry, punitive partner of Saint Nicholas in Bavarian and Austrian culture) has arrived in Saint Charles with his notorious batch of kooky (but friendly) ne’er-do-wells: Gryla (the quirky Icelandic ogress), Mari Lwyd (the whimsical singing skeletal horse from Welsh culture), and those whacky mischievous Greek trolls, the Kallikantzaroi. They have transformed the deck of the KATY Depot into a turn-of-the-century carnival midway. Step right up as these madcap carnival barkers share their stories in the form of “Krampus-fied” carnival games. Continue inside the depot where you will see that Krampus himself has decided to re-decorate Santa’s home-away-from-home. With eerie lighting and the sound of macabre Christmas carols floating through the air, enter Santa’s parlor that has been reimagined as Krampus’ lair. Have a laugh at Krampus’ comical antics, and don’t forget to snap a photo with him (guaranteeing you the most unique Christmas cards on the block this year!). Create lasting memories as you discover the peculiar holiday traditions from around the world during this curious experience that is certainly more “merry” than “scary”.

Holiday Food Hall of Fame

Time: All festival hours

Location: Old Post Office Plaza (100 block of South Main)

Get ready for an education that is simply delicious as you learn the fascinating history and surprising facts about some of the most iconic holiday sweets and treats. From eggnog and candy cants to gingerbread houses and the ever-controversial fruitcake, you’ll never look at your favorite yuletide refreshments the same way again.

Old Fashioned Hot Roasted Chestnuts

Time: All festival hours

Location: The Daniel Boone Statue (between the 700 and 800 blocks of South Main)

Jack Frost nipping at your nose? Travel to the Daniel Boone statue to enjoy the warm and toasty treat of fresh chestnuts roasting on an open fire. Revel at the entertaining antics and witty banter of our Victorian chestnut vendors as they demonstrate the fine art of roasting their favorite holiday snack. For a nominal fee, you can enjoy one yourself—either as a tasty treat or as an old-fashioned hand warmer.

Sounds of the Season: A Celebration of Caroling History (NEW for 2023)

Time: Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30PM

Location: The Grand Staircase of the Old Post Office (119 South Main)

It is said that the best way to spread Christmas cheer is by singing loud for all to hear! Join the esteemed Saint Charles Christmas Traditions® carolers as they combine their voices for a special concert that will take audience members on a musical journey through holiday music history. Throughout the program (which will feature a lineup of cherished melodies), the carolers will provide narration that highlights the little known history and backstory of each song, leaving you with an even deeper appreciation for these holiday classics.

Battle for the Land of the Sweets (NEW for 2023)

Time: Saturday and Sunday at 1:30PM

Location: Old Post Office Plaza (119 South Main)

It nothing to SNICKER at - your favorite characters from the Land of the Sweets once again find themselves under the oppressive paw of the odius Mouse King. After having recently attempted to invade the Gumdrop Mountains and the enchanted Candy Cane Forest, reconnaissance information suggests that he has tracked the Sugarplum Fairy, Nutcracker Prince, and Herr Drosselmeyer to Saint Charles where he now attempts to bring the battle to Main Street! Finding themselves far from their Cotton Candy Kingdom (and without their battalions of toy soldiers), our sugary companions search for new recruits for the REESE-istance and find Christmas Traditions® festival guests to be the perfect additions to the move-MINT! To prepare the new recruits, this whimsical trio will put them through their paces with a quirky boot camp... before it’s too late!

“T’WAS the Night Before Christmas” Readings at the First State Capitol

Time: Saturday & Sunday (continuously between 1:00PM and 2:00PM & 3:00PM and 4:00PM)

Location: Historic First State Capitol (200 South Main Street)

Journey to the site of Missouri’s First State Capitol (where legislators met from 1821-1826) and join Clement Clarke Moore (author of the classic poem A Visit from St. Nicholas…better known today as ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas) as he reads the iconic work that has become one of the classics of holiday literature.

“T’WAS the Night Before Christmas:” A Bicentennial Celebration

Time: Saturday & Sunday at 4:00PM

Location: Kister Park Gazebo (400 block of South Main)

2023 marks the 200th anniversary of Clement Clark Moore’s holiday classic “A Visit from St. Nicholas” better known as “T’was the Night Before Christmas.” To celebrate the occasion, opening day and every Saturday and Sunday, will feature a reading of the story from the iconic Main Street Gazebo by a rotating lineup of carolers and Legends of Christmas (you never know what special guest may appear!) A special preamble will highlight Mr. Moore and his work’s enduring 200-year legacy.

The Great Christmas Traditions® Quest

From the North Pole to North Main Street, some of your favorite Christmas Traditions® characters have hidden a little bit of magical fun for you to find! Use the map on page 32 of the official Festival Guide to find hidden elves inspired by some of the festival’s iconic Legends of Christmas. Collect a sticker at each location you visit...collect three stickers and bring your map to the Tourism Center (230 South Main) to earn a small prize. Collect all of the stickers, and you will be entered for a chance to win a “Christmas Traditions® Golden Ticket.”

*Winners will be selected at the conclusion of the Festival. Golden Ticket prize includes a Christmas Traditions® t-shirt and an opportunity to ride with Santa & Mrs. Claus in their horse-drawn carriage during a 2024 Santa Parade.

Covent Garden-A Victorian Marketplace

Location: Berthold Square (200 block of South Main)

To celebrate the by-gone era of 19th century English street vendors, Berthold Square has been transformed into “Little London.” Close your eyes and listen as the sound of sleigh bells and horse hooves mix with the playful banter of our Cockney merchants. While here, enjoy a piping hot cup of traditional spiced cider, while shopping the unique array of sundries to commemorate your visit to Christmas Traditions® (whatever you don’t pick-up today, you can put on your wish list to Father Christmas…the traditional English gift giver!)

8 Maids Wassail Tavern (New for 2023)

Location: Berthold Square (200 block of South Main)

Famous for their role in the never-ending “12 Days of Christmas” tune, these merry milkmaids have stepped away from their milking stools to open up a traveling tavern specializing in the traditional spiced cider known as wassail. Their tavern also serves as a mini-museum of holiday artifacts. Gaze upon their displayed curios and you may see some familiar items (such as drumsticks from the 12 drummers drumming…or a pear from the partridge’s infamous pear tree!)

Piccadilly Peddlers-Purveyors of Merry Merchandise (Festival Souvenirs*)

Location: Berthold Square (200 block of South Main)

*Festival Souvenirs also available at the Tourism Center (230 South Main)

Looking for that special stocking stuffer or memento to help commemorate your visit to Saint Charles Christmas Traditions®? The festival offers a wide array of unique souvenirs and apparel that will help keep the Christmas spirit going all year long! T-shirts, full decks of Christmas Traditions® character cards, festive pins and buttons, the Piccadilly Peddlers can help you select the perfect trinket for everyone on your shopping list.

Candlelight Procession

Time: Friday and Saturday at 8:00PM, Sunday at 4:30PM

Procession Route: 900 block of South Main Street to Kister Park Gazebo (400 block of South Main)

As each festival day comes to a close, join all of your favorite global gift givers, Legends of Christmas, and carolers as they journey to the iconic Main Street gazebo and come together for a musical finale as they offer visitors a parting wish for a merry Christmas and happy new year.

Gingerbread Village

Time: Saturday and Sunday during Festival Hours

Location: Main Street Church (116 North Main)

Each year, talented individuals of all ages submit creative confectionary creations. Stop by Main Street Church (116 North Main) to see the dozens of entries that reflect this year’s theme: “Christmas Songs.” Don’t forget to vote for your favorite.

Santa Send-Off

Time: Sunday, December 24 (1:30PM)

Location: Kister Park Gazebo

As the 49th season of Saint Charles Christmas Traditions® comes to an end, join the legends of Christmas one final time as they gather for a festive pep rally in preparation for sending Victorian Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves back to the North Pole to get ready for the big night. Reminisce on a wonderful season of memories and magic as the Legends of Christmas join together in a verse of Auld Lang Syne and bid farewell to historic Main Street…until next year!

