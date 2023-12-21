Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man charged in 5 St. Louis-area robberies

Screenshot of surveillance video included in charging documents against Ronald Perkins
Screenshot of surveillance video included in charging documents against Ronald Perkins(U.S. Attorney's Office)
By Matt Woods
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- A Black Jack man was indicted Wednesday in connection to five armed robberies in the St. Louis region since September.

Ronald O. Perkins, 28, was charged with four counts of robbery, one count of discharging a gun in furtherance of a violent crime, three counts of brandishing a gun in furtherance of a violent crime and one count of transporting a gun in interstate commerce with the intent to commit a felony.

Charges allege Perkins robbed a Mobil Gas Mart in September, and a Wheeler’s Service Station, 7-Eleven, and a BP in November. Prosecutors also allege he took a gun across state lines on November 17 with the intent to commit an armed robbery.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri released a screenshot of surveillance video from the Mobil Gas Mart robbery, which was included in an affidavit in Perkins’ case. It shows a masked man pointing a gun in the store during the robbery.

If convicted, Perkins faces up to several decades in prison for the charges.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

911 calls released in New Baden murder case, suspect due in court Wednesday
911 calls released in New Baden murder case as suspect waives another hearing
Exclusive video shows aftermath of police cruiser crash into Bar:PM
Exclusive video shows aftermath of police cruiser crash into Bar:PM
A male victim was shot and killed at a store in North County Wednesday morning
Police investigating homicide at North County market
South City woman’s wheels stolen, car left on blocks
South City woman’s wheels stolen, car left on blocks
St. Charles County officials move forward with development of gas station & retail store
In rural St. Charles County, despite resident pushback county officials move forward with development of gas station & retail store

Latest News

State Rep. Sarah Unsicker participates in a Missouri House subcommittee hearing December 5,...
Missouri Democrat ousted from caucus over ‘failure to uphold standards’
The logo for Cardinal Ritter College Prep
Donors provide early Christmas gifts to Cardinal Ritter students
Dairius Kinnie, 23, was charged with the 2021 murder of Tianna Baker on Wednesday, December...
Man convicted for murder after shooting woman over a dozen times
SLMPD says officer in Bar:PM crash was adjusting radio before collision, officers were not...
SLMPD says officer in Bar:PM crash was adjusting radio before collision, officers were not tested for intoxication