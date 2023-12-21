Man charged in 5 St. Louis-area robberies

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- A Black Jack man was indicted Wednesday in connection to five armed robberies in the St. Louis region since September.

Ronald O. Perkins, 28, was charged with four counts of robbery, one count of discharging a gun in furtherance of a violent crime, three counts of brandishing a gun in furtherance of a violent crime and one count of transporting a gun in interstate commerce with the intent to commit a felony.

Charges allege Perkins robbed a Mobil Gas Mart in September, and a Wheeler’s Service Station, 7-Eleven, and a BP in November. Prosecutors also allege he took a gun across state lines on November 17 with the intent to commit an armed robbery.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri released a screenshot of surveillance video from the Mobil Gas Mart robbery, which was included in an affidavit in Perkins’ case. It shows a masked man pointing a gun in the store during the robbery.

If convicted, Perkins faces up to several decades in prison for the charges.

