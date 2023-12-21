Surprise Squad
Man charged with murder in Madison County after crash victim dies

Ronnell L. Welch was charged with first-degree murder and reckless homicide.
Ronnell L. Welch was charged with first-degree murder and reckless homicide.(Madison County State's Attorney's Office)
By Matt Woods
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (First Alert 4) -- A St. Louis man was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder and reckless homicide more than a year after a crash that took the life of a St. Jacob man.

Police and prosecutors allege Ronnell L. Welch, 39, stole a pickup truck in Granite City in November 2022. As the truck was fleeing police, it crashed into another truck at the intersection of Illinois 3 and Rock Road. Devyn Trampe, 32 of St. Jacob, had life-threatening injuries after the crash.

In September, 10 months after the crash, Trampe died from his injuries. He served in the U.S. Army as a military police officer.

Welch was originally charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, aggravated reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle and residential burglary. After Trampe’s death, the case was presented to a grand jury, which on Thursday returned an indictment for first-degree murder and reckless homicide.

Welch’s bail for the original charges was $500,000. His bail was modified after the new charges to $1 million. He was still in custody at the Madison County Jail as of Thursday.

