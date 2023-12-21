Man convicted for murder after shooting woman over a dozen times

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A ShotSpotter recording aided in convicting a man of shooting and killing a woman and shooting and injuring her mother in 2021.

Dairius Kinnie, 23, was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, resisting arrest for a felony and two counts of armed criminal action on Wednesday.

Court documents state that on March 24, 2021, Kinnie shot and killed Tianna Baker, shot and seriously injured Baker’s mother, and fled from police with a pursuit. During the trial, jurors heard from a ShotSpotter recording that showed Kinnie paused after initially shooting and then started shooting again; he shot Baker over a dozen times.

A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory penalty of life in prison without eligibility for parole.

The St. Louis County Police Department investigated the incident.

