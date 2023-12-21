Surprise Squad
Man killed in overnight motorcycle crash in St. Charles

A Hazelwood man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the ramp from WB I-70 onto Highway 94 in...
A Hazelwood man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the ramp from WB I-70 onto Highway 94 in St. Charles early Thursday morning
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash that happened on an exit ramp off I-70 in St. Charles early Thursday morning.

Police say the crash happened on the ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound Highway 94 around 2:30 a.m.

James Johnson, 41, off Hazelwood was traveling too fast and hit a curb; he was ejected. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

