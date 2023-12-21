Man killed in overnight motorcycle crash in St. Charles
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash that happened on an exit ramp off I-70 in St. Charles early Thursday morning.
Police say the crash happened on the ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound Highway 94 around 2:30 a.m.
James Johnson, 41, off Hazelwood was traveling too fast and hit a curb; he was ejected. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.
