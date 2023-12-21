Missouri Democrat ousted from caucus over ‘failure to uphold standards’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The Missouri House Democratic caucus voted Thursday to remove state Rep. Sarah Unsicker, D-Shrewsberry, over her controversial social media behavior and her association with an admitted holocaust-denier and conspiracy theorist.

“The House Democratic Caucus is dedicated to the values of inclusiveness, tolerance and respect,” said a joint statement from House Democratic leadership. “When a member fails to uphold those standards, the caucus has a duty to act.”

Unsicker has recently been criticized by Democratic colleagues for her association with Charles Johnson, an alt-right political activist, and Eric Garland, who has garnered an online reputation as a conspiracy theorist and fringe political operative.

The four-term house member posted on social media to dismiss the criticism, saying, “I’m an adult and capable of choosing my friendships.”

“Rep. Unsicker is free to choose her associations, but the caucus enjoys that same freedom,” the Democratic Leadership’s statement continued. “As a result, House Democrats today voted to end its association with Rep. Unsicker by expelling her as a caucus member.”

Unsicker published her argument to the caucus members on her personal blog.

“I have appreciated the opportunity to work as a Missouri Democrat since I was elected in 2016,” Unsicker wrote. “I believe the charges against me are a character assassination from a wing of the party that I want nothing to do with. I do not believe anyone is being honest about the reasons they want to remove me from the House Democratic Caucus.”

Garland and Unsicker publicized allegations of foreign election interference by her opponent in the Democratic primary for attorney general, Elad Gross. Those allegations were not backed up by evidence, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Hours after announcing the allegations, Unsicker announced she’d no longer be running against Gross in the primary, but declined to clarify whether she’s ending her campaign for the office.

