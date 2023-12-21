Missouri Secretary of State blasts Colorado court’s decision on Trump eligibility

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Missouri’s Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who is running in the Republican primary for Governor, criticized the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling, which disqualified former president Donald Trump from appearing on that state’s primary election ballot.

“Why do I care what a Colorado Supreme Court has done? Normally, I don’t. I care about Missouri, I serve the people of Missouri,” Ashcroft told reporters Wednesday. “But my concern is that such a pronouncement in Colorado causes confusion regarding the presidential nominating process and the general election that we will have next year – and I don’t like that.”

At the center of Ashcroft’s opposition is the court’s interpretation of a clause within the Constitution’s 14th Amendment. The clause states that acts of insurrection can disqualify someone from office.

In September, Ashcroft told the bureau a 14th amendment qualification question would require a “judicial determination,” and that a Secretary of State has no role in weighing the constitutional qualifications of a candidate.

In an earlier ruling by a Colorado Court of Appeals, the judges determined that while Trump did engage in an insurrection through his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, the clause in the constitution doesn’t apply to the office of the presidency because that office isn’t specifically enumerated.

The Colorado Supreme Court overturned the appeals court’s ruling, finding that the provision does indeed apply to the office of the president and therefore, Trump was deemed disqualified to serve in the office.

The decision is almost certainly to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ashcroft was asked multiple times Wednesday whether a Supreme Court affirmation of the Colorado decision would change his assessment of Trump’s qualification, but each time, he declined to give a definitive answer.

“The Supreme Court’s not going to uphold it,” Ashcroft repeatedly responded.

Ashcroft was also asked whether he also disagreed with the court’s determination that Jan. 6 constituted an insurrection and that Trump himself played a role in that insurrection.

“We shouldn’t even be talking about anything else,” Ashcroft said. “If it doesn’t apply to him, you’re not allowed to opine on anything else.”

This all comes as Trump is facing four criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and his alleged incitement of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He also been indicted in the state of Georgia for attempting to overturn his loss in that state.

Additionally, Trump is charged with dozens of felonies related to hush money payments – and for allegedly trying to hide highly-classified government documents after leaving office.

Additionally, a jury found Trump liable for rape in civil court.

