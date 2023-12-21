New distracted driving law to go into effect in IL in 2024

ILLINOIS (First Alert 4) -- A new law aimed at distracted driving goes into effect in Illinois on Jan. 1.

It will be illegal to video conference while behind the wheel. Social media while driving will also be banned.

It’s been illegal to text and drive in Illinois for more than a decade. Those laws did not cover video conferencing and social media use.

The penalty for using FaceTime or taking a Zoom meeting from behind the wheel mirrors texting and driving tickets in Illinois. The first offense is a $75 fine. Fines go up for each subsequent offense, with the maximum being $150.

