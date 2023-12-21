Pandemic Task Force reactivated to track rise in RSV cases

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - RSV cases are on the rise at St. Louis area hospitals. Both positivity rates and hospitalizations for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are increasing.

The concern is high enough that the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force has been reactivated to track cases.

Dr. Melissa Tepe is vice president and Chief Medical Officer for Affinia Healthcare, and a member of the task force.

“So we really want to get ahead of this curve and get the message out about what you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones,” she said.

In mid-December of 2022 the positivity rate for RSV in Missouri was 6%, but it’s nearly double that at 11.4% this year. The most recent rate in Illinois is 12.9% but was 10.5% at this time last year.

“I was definitely scared. I was praying everything would be alright with her,” said Simonne Zanders.

Zanders’ 7-month-old daughter was diagnosed with RSV and spent 3 days at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

There’s a new vaccine for infants that can prevent RSV or reduce the severity of the virus. However it’s in short supply and is being prioritized. Parents should speak with their child’s pediatrician.

An adult vaccine is more readily available and is highly recommended for pregnant mothers.

“Their bodies will then produce antibodies that will then go across to the baby. When you’re infant is born they are then protected,” said Tepe.

The vaccines can be expenive, around $500. Most insurance companies have started covering the cost of the vaccinations but patients might have to pay in full up front and get reimbursed later.

Tepe said flu and covid cases are also on the rise. She reminds the public to use basic steps to stop the spread of all three, such as hand washing, using a mask and social distances where needed.

