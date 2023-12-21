Surprise Squad
Program offers free ride home on New Year’s Eve in St. Louis

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) -Two companies are partnering to offer free rides home via Lyft on New Year’s Eve in St. Louis.

Breakthru Beverage Group and Absolut Vodka will offer a limited number of free rides through Lyft from 2 p.m. Dec. 31 until 2 a.m. Jan. 1, according to a news release.

The companies say the initiative is called Safe Home After Every Occasion and has helped 100,000 Missourians with a free ride home. The program will also be offered in Columbia, Mo., and Kansas City.

Users in those markets can get up to a $20 ride by using code BBGMONYE2023, according to the release. The code is also available on Beverage Missouri’s website and social media channels.

