Rain Moves In Tonight
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:
- Unseasonably Mild/Warm Pattern Locked In Through Christmas & beyond
- Rain Rolls In Tonight, Continues Friday
- Saturday looks mostly dry and warm by late December standards
What’s Next: Scattered showers are expected Friday, followed by a mostly dry and unseasonably warm Saturday. And here’s a heads-up for Santa -- Rain looks likely again from around midday on Christmas Eve straight through Christmas Day!
