Rain Moves In Tonight

Unseasonably Mild/Warm Pattern Locked In Through Christmas & beyond

Rain Rolls In Tonight, Continues Friday

Saturday looks mostly dry and warm by late December standards

What’s Next: Scattered showers are expected Friday, followed by a mostly dry and unseasonably warm Saturday. And here’s a heads-up for Santa -- Rain looks likely again from around midday on Christmas Eve straight through Christmas Day!

