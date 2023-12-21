In rural St. Charles County, despite resident pushback county officials move forward with development of gas station & retail store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Residents in unincorporated St. Charles County pushed back Wednesday night on a proposed development of a gas station and retail space.

The proposal to split the lot into two was approved, but neighbors near the development on Highway N and Duello Road fear losing their rural neighborhood.

“I built there over 10 years ago, it was a farm,” said Nicole Koelling.

Residents said they’re not against change, but like the rural lifestyle and they’ve kept it that way for a while.

“Well it’s been possible since 2014 when I moved there. So that’s almost a decade of actually a realized possibility,” said Julie Veilbaum.

But now they worry that could change, as the county grows, more urban amenities continue to pop up in the county.

On Wednesday, they pushed back against a plan to split a lot into a gas station and retail store.

Residents cited light pollution, aesthetics, water and traffic.

It was a bit of a last-gasp effort. According to county officials, the developer already has permission to build a gas station in that location as long as they follow county code.

Residents fought it, hoping it would stop the project.

However, the St. Charles County Planning and Zoning Board decided to approve the splitting of the lot into two.

Richard Green argued on safety. Highway N is only two lanes, and while MoDOT plans to widen it, he said the developer needs to wait.

“Nothing should go into that area until that work is complete,” Green said.

The developer, Stealing Development, gave a few arguments to planning board members as to why they should approve the project. But said they’ll follow whatever direction the county gives them to make the project a reality.

It next goes to the county council and residents said they’ll be there.

