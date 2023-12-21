Soda Fountain Express to open Dec. 27

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A new spot in Maryland Heights is set to open one week from today.

Soda Fountain announced its new location at Westport Plaza will open Dec. 27.

This new spot is called Soda Fountain Express, so it’s meant to be a little faster for a quick lunch break.

The restaurant said it will have fun eats and treats just like the Union Station location.

