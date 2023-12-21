Surprise Squad
Soda Fountain Express to open Dec. 27

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A new spot in Maryland Heights is set to open one week from today.

Soda Fountain announced its new location at Westport Plaza will open Dec. 27.

This new spot is called Soda Fountain Express, so it’s meant to be a little faster for a quick lunch break.

The restaurant said it will have fun eats and treats just like the Union Station location.

