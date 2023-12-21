St. Louis firefighters victim of car break-ins

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Firefighters with the St. Louis Fire Department woke up Wednesday morning to learn they’re the latest victims of car break-ins.

Fire Captain Garon Mosby says he is thankful none of his colleagues are hurt.

”The property can be replaced, I’m just happy all of our members are ok,” Mosby said. “It’s disheartening. It’s a wide range of emotions. It’s some anger there.”

Overnight Tuesday, cameras caught the crook in the act. Video posted on social media appears to show a guy walking around the unfenced parking lot at Firehouse 31. Mosby said at least two cars were hit at this firehouse.

One of the cars hit was a firefighter who got his car broken into earlier this month in the same spot.

”He was working both shifts, and it costs him $300 to replace one of the windows, and now it’s times two,” Mosby said.

There is a gate at Firehouse 35 on Arsenal, burglars busted out at least five vehicles’ windows there.

”These aren’t the only two firehouses that have been hit. The DeBaliviere station got hit,” Mosby said.

First Alert 4 has been tracking car break-ins recently all over the metro.

As the city struggles to fill positions from police officers to firefighters, we wanted to know if Captain Mosby thinks this impacts hiring or retention.

”And at no time was this something that was said, ‘I’m leaving the fire department, don’t want to work for the city.’” Mosby said. “I think when you work for a large urban-based fire department or police department, and you live in the city or work in the city, there are certain expectations. I’m not saying that’s right.”

