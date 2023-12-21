Total Access Urgent Care agrees to pay $9 million over false claims allegations

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri reached a settlement with Total Access Urgent Care over false claims for medical services that totaled millions of dollars.

Total Access Urgent Care agreed to pay $9,150,794 to settle the allegations. Prosecutors alleged the company submitted false claims from 2015 to 2021 that resulted in it getting reimbursed from federal healthcare programs.

Total Access Urgent Care submitted claims to Medicare and TRICARE from 2017 to 2021 claiming a physician had performed office visits when a non-physician practitioner had done so, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. That allowed the company to be reimbursed at a higher rate.

Prosecutors also alleged that Total Access Urgent Care submitted claims to Medicare and TRICARE from 2015 to 2021 that were upcoded, meaning the bill was higher than what it should have been for the service performed. The federal government alleged upcoded claims were also submitted for testing, treatment, and vaccinations for COVID-19 for uninsured people.

Total Access Urgent Care disclosed during the investigation that it submitted false claims to Medicare and TRICARE from April through December 2021 for COVID testing, which got the company a higher reimbursement rate.

Total Access Urgent Care did not admit liability in the settlement for more than $9 million. The company has more than 20 locations in the St. Louis region.

A reporter reached out to Total Access Urgent Care for comment but has not heard back as of the publishing of this article.

