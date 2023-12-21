Two Rounds of Rain Between Now & Christmas
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:
- Unseasonably Mild/Warm Pattern Locked In Through Christmas
- Mostly Cloudy Today, Highs Near 60°
- Rain Chance Ramps Up Tonight
Today: Despite mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will still climb into the upper 50s to near 60° this afternoon. Watch for a spotty light shower after 6PM, with rain chances increasing overnight and toward daybreak Friday.
What’s Next: Scattered showers are expected Friday, followed by a dry and unseasonably warm Saturday. And here’s a heads-up for Santa -- Rain looks likely again from late Christmas Eve into Christmas Day!
