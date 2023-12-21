Two Rounds of Rain Between Now & Christmas

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Unseasonably Mild/Warm Pattern Locked In Through Christmas

Mostly Cloudy Today, Highs Near 60°

Rain Chance Ramps Up Tonight

Today: Despite mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will still climb into the upper 50s to near 60° this afternoon. Watch for a spotty light shower after 6PM, with rain chances increasing overnight and toward daybreak Friday.

What’s Next: Scattered showers are expected Friday, followed by a dry and unseasonably warm Saturday. And here’s a heads-up for Santa -- Rain looks likely again from late Christmas Eve into Christmas Day!

