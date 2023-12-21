Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Two Rounds of Rain Between Now & Christmas

Two Rounds of Rain Between Now & Christmas
By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Unseasonably Mild/Warm Pattern Locked In Through Christmas
  • Mostly Cloudy Today, Highs Near 60°
  • Rain Chance Ramps Up Tonight

Today: Despite mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will still climb into the upper 50s to near 60° this afternoon. Watch for a spotty light shower after 6PM, with rain chances increasing overnight and toward daybreak Friday.

What’s Next: Scattered showers are expected Friday, followed by a dry and unseasonably warm Saturday. And here’s a heads-up for Santa -- Rain looks likely again from late Christmas Eve into Christmas Day!

Copyright 2023 First Alert 4. All rights reserved.

Most Read

911 calls released in New Baden murder case, suspect due in court Wednesday
911 calls released in New Baden murder case as suspect waives another hearing
Exclusive video shows aftermath of police cruiser crash into Bar:PM
Exclusive video shows aftermath of police cruiser crash into Bar:PM
A male victim was shot and killed at a store in North County Wednesday morning
Police investigating homicide at North County market
South City woman’s wheels stolen, car left on blocks
South City woman’s wheels stolen, car left on blocks
Person hospitalized after jumping from building on fire in St. Charles
Person hospitalized after jumping from building on fire in St. Charles

Latest News

Dry Through Tomorrow Under Mostly Cloudy Skies
Dry Through Tomorrow Under Mostly Cloudy Skies
Dry Today Under Cloudy Skies
Milder Pattern Ahead, But It Will Come With Rain
Milder Pattern Ahead, But It Will Come With Rain
A Cold Night, Then A Warming Trend