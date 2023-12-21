VP of St. Louis nonprofit for wounded veterans charged with felony stealing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The vice-president of a St. Louis nonprofit providing service dogs and other support to wounded veterans was charged Thursday with felony stealing from the organization.

Brett A. Leary, who is Vice President of the Gateway Warrior Foundation, was charged with one count of stealing over $750 after turning himself into Eureka Police. He was issued a summons on the charge and is due to appear in court Jan. 29 in St. Louis County.

According to a Eureka Police probable cause statement, Leary was appointed as vice president of the organization earlier this year due to a restructuring. Following his appointment, he was given total control over the nonprofit’s bank account.

After no bank statements were provided to the organization for several months, police said the treasurer asked for documentation. A review of the statements showed Leary wrote several checks to himself, totaling several thousand dollars, and those had no connection to the work being done by the nonprofit, the statement reads.

Police said Leary used the organization’s funds to pay off personal loans and a credit card and he later admitted the theft to the organization’s board of directors. Leary presented the organization a check for $36,716 to cover the misappropriated funds but the check bounced, according to the statement.

During questioning, Leary allegedly admitted to making personal expenditures from the organization’s account but claimed those were paid back. Police said he did not mention the check had been returned for insufficient funds.

The Gateway Warrior Foundation was founding by a group of veterans in 2014 with the purpose of raising money for support dogs and other serviced for wounded veterans of the U.S. Armed Forced, the statement reads.

