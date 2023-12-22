Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

7-year-old boy released from hospital just in time for Christmas months after bicycle crash

Ashton, a 7-year-old Michigan boy, is coming home from the hospital after colliding with a bus in October. (Source: WILX)
By Kellan Buddy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLT, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A Michigan boy is returning home just in time for the holidays months after being seriously injured in a crash.

WILX reports that 7-year-old Ashton was riding his bike when he went into the roadway and collided with a school bus in October.

He was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries that included a broken shoulder blade, femur, pelvis, hip and rib.

Ashton had to go through four surgeries in the first few days at the hospital and had to have his spleen and appendix removed.

His road to recovery is still lengthy, but his family is rallying around him during the holiday season and happy to have him home.

“It was terrible, it was tragic, but he’s still here. So, let’s take advantage of what we do have,” his mother, Kayla Briseno, said. “This guy is the one that pulls us all together. It’s for him. That’s all that matters.”

Ashton will have to return to the hospital in January 2024 but will be enjoying the holidays with his family.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

911 calls released in New Baden murder case, suspect due in court Wednesday
911 calls released in New Baden murder case as suspect waives another hearing
Exclusive video shows aftermath of police cruiser crash into Bar:PM
Exclusive video shows aftermath of police cruiser crash into Bar:PM
St. Charles County officials move forward with development of gas station & retail store
In rural St. Charles County, despite resident pushback county officials move forward with development of gas station & retail store
A male victim was shot and killed at a store in North County Wednesday morning
Man, 43, killed in North County parking lot
South City woman’s wheels stolen, car left on blocks
South City woman’s wheels stolen, car left on blocks

Latest News

FILE - Vin Diesel poses during the premiere of Fast and Furious 8, in Paris, April 5, 2017. ...
Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant in lawsuit
Joshua J. Simmons-Pollard
St. Louis man faces 41 charges in string of smash-and-grab robberies
FILE - A sign is displayed on May 27, 2021, at a memorial in Tacoma, Wash., where Manuel...
Jury acquits 3 Washington state officers in death of a Black man who told them he couldn’t breathe
LGBTQ community support continues for Bar: PM owners
LGBTQ community support continues for Bar: PM owners