Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Bidens make traditional pre-Christmas visit to children’s hospital

First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, reads "Twas the Night Before...
First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, reads "Twas the Night Before Christmas" at Children's National Hospital, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden joined his wife, first lady Jill Biden, on Friday for a Christmas season visit to Children’s National Hospital to meet young patients and their families.

The first lady read the children “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” as the president waved and flashed smiles at the children and their family members. President Biden also thanked the hospital staff for their work and encouraged the children and their parents to “keep the faith.”

“Next Christmas when I see you, maybe I’ll see you at the White House,” Biden told the children.

The visit continued an 81-year annual tradition, that dates back to first lady Bess Truman, of presidents’ wives bringing holiday cheer to children who are too ill to be at home on Christmas. President Biden has joined his wife at Children’s National during her holiday visit each of the last three years.

The Bidens on Saturday are scheduled to travel to the presidential retreat at Camp David, Md., where they will stay through Christmas Day.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit of robbery suspect ends in crash in southwest St. Louis
Pursuit of robbery suspect ends in crash in southwest St. Louis
St. Charles County officials move forward with development of gas station & retail store
In rural St. Charles County, despite resident pushback county officials move forward with development of gas station & retail store
Dairius Kinnie, 23, was charged with the 2021 murder of Tianna Baker on Wednesday, December...
Man convicted for murder after shooting woman over a dozen times
State Rep. Sarah Unsicker participates in a Missouri House subcommittee hearing December 5,...
Missouri Democrat ousted from caucus over ‘failure to uphold standards’
Francis Howell votes to remove Black History classes
Francis Howell votes to remove Black History classes

Latest News

Family protesting for higher charges after pets died under care of sitter
Local church raises concerns about city’s plans for homeless shelters as Winter moves in
Local church raises concerns about city’s plans for homeless shelters as Winter moves in
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023,...
Supreme Court won’t fast-track ruling on whether Trump can be prosecuted in election subversion case
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the...
Gaza death toll surpasses 20,000 and Israel expands ground offensive despite pressure to scale back