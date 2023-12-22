Surprise Squad
Both pro- and anti-red flag law proposals ‘unlikely’ to move in Missouri legislature, leader says

Gun safety policy backed by 60% of Missouri voters, according to poll
Missouri has some of the loosest firearm laws in the nation, according to gun safety organization Everytown USA.
Missouri has some of the loosest firearm laws in the nation, according to gun safety organization Everytown USA.(First Alert 4 staff)
By Joe McLean
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- Missouri House Majority Floor Leader Jon Patterson, R-Lee’s Summit, said the general assembly is not likely to make any progress in either imposing or restricting laws related to Extreme Risk Protection Orders, commonly referred to as red flag laws.

“I think you’re unlikely to see legislation on guns, whether it’s a Red Flag Law or an anti-Red Flag Law,” Patterson said. “I think the number one thing you can do to address gun violence is to just address crime.”

Patterson referred to an omnibus public safety bill that reached Gov. Parson’s desk but was vetoed over concerns with certain, unrelated provisions.

“I think we could take a look at that again,” Patterson said. “Of course, we want to work with the governor on his initiatives to increase the number of cops in the cities. So, we’ll definitely address crime, and I think ultimately that’s the best way to address gun violence.”

According to polling conducted in February, 60% of likely Missouri voters that were polled support a red flag law in the state, 25% oppose the policy, and 15% say they aren’t sure.

State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, is sponsoring one of multiple pre-filed bills that, if passed, would prohibit any imposition of a red flag law throughout the state.

“I’ve always been a staunch supporter of our Second Amendment rights,” Hoskins said. “We need to make sure that our Second Amendment rights aren’t infringed and so that’s one of the reasons that I will never support red flag laws here in the state of Missouri.”

Meanwhile, a citizen-led initiative is currently collecting signatures in an effort to place a question on the 2024 statewide ballot, letting voters decide whether to allow local municipalities to impose their own gun safety policies.

“Gun possession, gun ownership, and the right to defend oneself with a weapon is not our focus,” said the initiative’s sponsor, Jimmie Edwards, a former director of Public Safety for the City of St. Louis. “What we are simply interested in is the right given to localities to make decisions with respect to how guns ought to be regulated.”

Polling indicates a majority of Missouri voters also support gun safety policies including criminal background checks for gun purchases (79%), mental health background checks (69%), a 21-year-old age requirement (69%) and a 72-hour waiting period (60%).

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

