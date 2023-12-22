Family protesting for higher charges after pets died under care of sitter

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A protest on Friday is calling for higher charges against a pet sitter after two animals died under her watch.

Tommie Love is demanding justice in the deaths of her dog Gloria and her cat Poodles. In April, Love went on a family vacation to Cancun and her step-daughter, Alicia Moellering, was in charge of taking care of her pets.

“I never in a million years would have left my animals with somebody I didn’t trust completely to take care of them,” Love said.

Love said that trust was broken after her stepdaughter claimed the animals ran away and then her story kept changing.

The probable cause statement reads that “in-home surveillance footage rarely showed Moellering at the residence and she was the only individual at the residence during the time frame the crime occurred. When the victim asked Moellering about the condition of the pets, she lied numerous times about their condition.”

Love’s son Nathan Durfee went to check in on the pets while his mom was away.

Durfee said he eventually found blood in the house and a strong odor outside.

“I could smell coming from the door seals around the car just a horrific smell and I take a look through the window and I see Gloria’s collar,” Durfee said.

Durfee busted out the window to the car and found Gloria and Poodles both dead inside.

“They’d both been rotting for days on end,” Durfee said. “It was horrific.”

“The first thing I saw was my cat’s body and when Nathan realized the dog was there too he moved the camera away and he said I can’t let you see this mom,” Love said.

A necropsy report found the dog, Gloria, died from blood loss after suffering from two puncture wounds.

The cat, Poodles, had fractured ribs but the cause of death couldn’t be determined.

The probable cause statement reads “During a voluntary interview, Moellering admitted to locating the feline deceased in the basement and one of the canines with a fresh cut on their nose. Moellering admitted to wrapping the feline in a blanket and leaving the feline in a bathroom for two days. After not being home for a day, Moellering claimed she found one of the canines in the backyard barely breathing. Moellering took the canine to the bathroom, placed a fan by the canine, and then left for work. Upon arriving home, the canine was deceased. Moellering admitted she freaked out after being irresponsible and did not know what to do so she placed the canine and feline in her vehicle.”

Moellering is charged with two counts of animal neglect or abandonment, which is a misdemeanor.

Love believes a misdemeanor charge is not enough.

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph G. McCulloch sent First Alert 4 this statement:

This is a tragic and sad event. Felony charges could not be filed because the stage of decomposition of the animals was such that experts could not conclude beyond a reasonable doubt whether the stab wounds were inflicted before or after the death of the animals.

Once an attorney enters on a misdemeanor case my office does not oppose recalling a warrant with a new court date.

Love protested Friday asking for the case to be taken more seriously and see Moellering behind bars.

“I feel that she’s a danger to herself, she’s a danger to animals and she’s a danger to people,” Moellering said.

The probable cause statement reads Moellering was “more concerned with using narcotics than caring for the family pets who could not care for themselves.”

Moellering was also found with fentanyl and meth at the time of the death of Gloria and Poodles. She has also been charged with felony counts of possession.

The warrant out for her arrest was recalled and Love is asking the prosecutor to reconsider.

“It’s very traumatic,” Love said. “For the first time in my life I fear for my personal safety.”

