Francis Howell votes to remove Black History classes

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Elective classes on Black History and Black Literature were eliminated Thursday from the high school curriculum in the Francis Howell School District.

Board members voted 5-2 to eliminate the classes, leaving about 100 students enrolled in the upcoming semester without access.

The board has seen a shift in recent years to a conservative majority, as others in the nation have. Francis Howell has about 17,000 students and about 87-percent are white.

Mom of three Kellie Peters told First Alert 4 her heart aches for her adopted son of color, who attends school in the district.

“When we have a group of people being targeted in our community not to learn their history, that means they (board members) are against the community,” Peters said.

Chants of “let them learn” could be heard outside the administration building prior to the meeting. Parent Harry Harris was in attendance trying to get the board to change its mind. He also challenged why the item was put on the agenda late Wednesday, giving the public little time to respond.

“This board is saying to families of color we don’t care about you,” Harris said. “It’s heartbreaking and it’s disgusting It just seems so upsetting that they did this in the 23rd hour. They just put it on the agenda they know what they’re doing is wrong.”

