Granite City High School students hand deliver 125 Christmas meals to community members in need

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) -For more than 50 years, students at Granite City High School have spent the holiday season raising money to pass on in the form of holiday meals for families in need.

The idea, which originated in 1970, begins with two weeks of fundraising spare change at school leading up to winter break, led by members of the student council. Over the lifetime of the program, more than $300,000 has been raised and more than 4,000 Thanksgiving and Christmas meals have been distributed, according to program director Linda Ames.

“Sometimes you have kids that don’t have a lot either, but they realize they might have a little more than someone else, and as we always tell them, every penny counts,” said Ames.

Ames, a social studies teacher who also coaches tennis and oversees the student council, is in her 29th year leading the annual program. This holiday season will be her last, as she prepares to retire at the end of the school year.

“It’s just a great program and I’m very proud to have been a part of it,” said Ames.

This year, students raised more than $5,600 within two weeks at school. SEIU Local 98 donated $4,000, bringing this year’s total to more than $9,000. It will provide 125 meals to families across the community.

“We tend to take baskets to a lot of elderly people as well, they love seeing the high school kids and chatting and don’t want to let them go. the kids see a lot of parts of time they’re not always accustomed to and it’s just a great program,” said Ames.

Students assembled the baskets on Wednesday and spent much of Thursday hand-delivering them. The school district partners with the Salvation Army to help identify those in need.

“A lot of my life I grew up not having a lot of things so I know what it feels like,” said senior Victoria James. “So it really makes me happy knowing that there’s something and hope for people that they can have something like this.”

