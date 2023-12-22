Surprise Squad
Local church raises concerns about city’s plans for homeless shelters as Winter moves in

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A local church is raising concerns over St. Louis City’s plans for homeless shelters as Winter begins.

The leaders of New Life Evangelistic Center held a press conference today, saying they want city leaders to do more to help the un-housed. Reverend Larry Rice claims the city has set up fewer winter shelters this year. Last month, RIce sued the city after his permits for a resource center were revoked due to neighbor concerns that it would become a homeless shelter.

Now, Rice says the city won’t be able to meet the needs of those living outside given the number of current shelters.

“The Winter shelters we’ve seen in previous years, we don’t see a warming bus, we see lots of promises but the homeless are left out here,” Rice said. First Alert 4 has reached out to the mayor’s office regarding RIce’s claims.

“We have greatly increased our year-round shelter bed count, secured a brick-and-mortar alternative to the warming bus, and continue to seek organizations for additional shelter space using an available pool of funds,” said a spokesperson for the city.

