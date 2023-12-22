Man charged with East St. Louis mother’s murder

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (First Alert 4) -- The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a St. Louis man in the death of a 19-year-old mother.

Trenadi Bateman was shot and killed near her home at 41st and State Street in East St. Louis on November 10. Cornell Irving, 25, was charged Friday morning with first-degree murder in the killing.

Friends of Bateman told First Alert 4 she grew up in St. Clair County. She graduated from Collinsville High School in 2022.

“She was bubbly and always happy,” friend Sam Sneed said. “She got a young daughter. That’s all I can think about was her. That kid not having a mom here.”

Bateman was taken to Touchette Regional Hospital after the shooting, where she was pronounced dead.

Irving was arrested at his home and taken into police custody, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a press release. East St. Louis Police and the Illinois State Police investigated the case, and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department helped execute the warrant for Irving’s arrest.

Prosecutors did not say if the suspect and victim knew each other. A mugshot of Irving was not immediately available.

