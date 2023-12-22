Surprise Squad
MO schools have a new way of combatting vaping among students

A school district near Springfield, Mo. added Vape Disposal Boxes in 2021 and has noticed an...
A school district near Springfield, Mo. added Vape Disposal Boxes in 2021 and has noticed an impact since then.
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Over 2 million middle school and high school students reported using an e-cigarette in 2023, according to the Center for Disease Control. Missouri schools are trying out a new method to lower that number.

A school district near Springfield, Mo. added Vape Disposal Boxes in 2021 and has noticed an impact since then. The director for the program says they collected over 700 vapes that were dropped in the boxes last school year. Each box also has a ‘text quit line,’ where they can track student vaping data anonymously.

Although the boxes are proving to be effective, the vaping problem an issue among teens worldwide.

”This is an epidemic,” said Jessica Daugherty with Community Partnerships of the Ozarks. “It’s huge, and it is touching our community. Just spreading that awareness is big. If parents can talk to their kiddos about the risks associated with vaping. Have that real conversation with them, I really do believe that it starts in the household.”

THe program even puts on monthly vape disp[opsal parties so they can safely dis[ose the vapes that get turned in, and make sure they don’t get into another teen’s hands.

