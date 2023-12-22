Only 1 of 17 filed abortion ballot measures garnering signatures ahead of spring deadline

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A St. Louis-based organization has started gathering signatures to get an abortion ballot initiative on election ballots next year.

Missouri Women and Research Fund executive director Jamie Corley told First Alert 4 her organization started gathering signatures for an abortion ballot measure last month.

There are 17 proposed abortion initiatives fighting to make it to ballots next year. 11 were filed by Missourians for Constitutional Freedom and 6 by Missouri Women and Research Fund.

Corley said her organization decided to move forward with a ballot measure that allows a woman can get an abortion within 12 weeks of conception and up until viability in the case of rape, incest, fatal fetal abnormality and a threat to the mother’s life.

“This is the only abortion initiative that is in play gathering signatures right now,” Corley said. “Certainly, it’s going to be easier for everyone if there’s only one initiative on the ballot.”

Missourians for Constitutional Freedom won in court against the state over ballot initiative language recently.

In October, the Missouri Court of Appeals rejected Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s appeal to reverse the decision by a lower court to strike and rewrite the summary statements for six reproductive freedom ballot initiatives.

The months-long legal fight began after a St. Louis area doctor filed a set of petitions with the Secretary of State’s office to pose the question of abortion rights to Missouri voters. The initiative petition process dictates that the secretary of state approves the wording. A judge ruled that the language written by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a staunch opponent of abortion rights and a current candidate for governor, was unfairly biased against the issue and ordered a rewrite with language that was not as inflammatory.

Despite the court victory, Missourians for Constitutional Freedom has not put forth a specific ballot initiative to start collecting signatures for.

The ACLU of Missouri, which represented Missourians for Constitutional Freedom in court, sent First Alert 4 the following statement:

“It’s no surprise that Missourians are excited to restore reproductive rights after months of litigation, banner wins in state court which resulted in clear and popular ballot language, and decisive electoral victories in fellow Midwestern states like Ohio and Michigan. Yet, despite the groundswell of support for reproductive freedom across the state, Missouri politicians continue to ignore or chastise their constituents, leaving no alternative but to give voters the decision. We look forward to Missourians for Constitutional Freedom releasing more information in the new year.”

“The petition deadline will be here sooner than we think,” said Saint Louis University College Democrats president Gavin Bena. “Almost anything is an improvement for me in terms of what laws are currently on the books.”

Corley is also filed a lawsuit against the state for Ashcroft’s description of Missouri Women and Research Fund’s ballot petitions. Despite the ongoing litigation, Corley’s organization decided to move forward with gathering signatures and explaining the situation to potential supporters of her organization’s petition.

“We’ll explain that this is the current language. This is the ballot initiative,” Corley said. “It might be different from what you see in the actual booth.”

Any initiative aimed at getting on ballots to change Missouri law needs more than 171,000 signatures by May 2024.

