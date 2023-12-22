Periods of Rain Today, Another Round for Christmas

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

On-and-Off Rain Today

Unseasonably Mild Pattern Remains Locked In Through Christmas

Soaking Rain Expected from Christmas Eve evening into Christmas Day

Today: As the holiday hustle and bustle continues, keep your umbrella handy today. Periods of rain are in the forecast through the daylight hours, with chances tapering off from mid-afternoon into the evening. Temperatures remain mild with highs in the mid- to upper-50s.

What’s Next: Saturday brings ideal travel conditions with dry and unseasonably warm weather. Count on highs in the 60s. And here’s a heads-up for Santa -- Rain looks likely again from Christmas Eve evening straight through Christmas Day!

