Police seek assistance to identify robbery suspect

Police are looking to identify this man after a robbery on December 15.
Police are looking to identify this man after a robbery on December 15.(SLMPD)
By Matt Woods
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- Police are trying to identify a suspect in the robbery of Walter Knoll Florist last Friday.

A man wearing a dark green jacket went into the store in the 2700 block of Lasalle on December 15 and demanded money from the cash register. An employee gave him money and then the suspect fled.

Photos from police show screenshots from video surveillance during the robbery. The man was described as 5′9″ to 6′0″, medium build, with a dark green jacket, light blue baggy jeans, green shoes, a black face mask, and black and grey gloves. He was last seen riding a bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives. Those who want to remain anonymous can leave a tip with CrimseStoppers at 866-371-8477, or call detectives directly at 314-444-2500.

Police are looking to identify this man after a robbery on December 15.
Police are looking to identify this man after a robbery on December 15.(SLMPD)
Police are looking to identify this man after a robbery on December 15.
Police are looking to identify this man after a robbery on December 15.(SLMPD)

