Pursuit of robbery suspect ends in crash in southwest St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A pursuit Thursday evening of a suspect in an armed robbery in St. Charles began in University City and ended with crash in southwest St. Louis with one or more suspects in custody.

St. Charles Police said around 7 p.m. a suspect entered a convivence store in the 2200 block of North This Street and tried to leave with an item without paying. When confronted by a clerk, the man allegedly pulled out a gun and asked the clerk if it was worth it. The suspect and another person then got in a car and fled the scene west on Highway 370.

University City Police spotted the spotted the vehicle on Interstate 64 near Interstate 170. Authorities pursued the vehicle to Interstate 270 south and the continued then to Interstate 44 east, where the suspect crashed around 8:52 p.m. near Hampton Avenue and Chippewa Street, sources say. A St. Louis County police vehicle was struck by the suspect’s vehicle when it crashed.

St. Louis Police said two people were taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

