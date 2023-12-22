Surprise Squad
Rain Tapers Off Late Tonight, Dry & Mild Saturday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Light rain & drizzle end late tonight
  • Unseasonably Mild Pattern Remains Locked In Through Christmas
  • Soaking Rain Expected from Christmas Eve evening into Christmas Day

What’s Next: Saturday brings ideal travel conditions with dry and unseasonably warm weather. Count on highs in the 60s. And here’s a heads-up for Santa -- Rain looks likely again from Christmas Eve evening straight through Christmas Day!

