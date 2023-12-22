Rain Tapers Off Late Tonight, Dry & Mild Saturday
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:
- Light rain & drizzle end late tonight
- Unseasonably Mild Pattern Remains Locked In Through Christmas
- Soaking Rain Expected from Christmas Eve evening into Christmas Day
What’s Next: Saturday brings ideal travel conditions with dry and unseasonably warm weather. Count on highs in the 60s. And here’s a heads-up for Santa -- Rain looks likely again from Christmas Eve evening straight through Christmas Day!
