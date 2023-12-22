Ridgewood Middle School parent raises concern after “hit list” sent out to a student

ARNOLD, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A middle school parent is concerned about safety at school after a student was sent a “hit list” by another student.

Jessica Holly’s son is in 8th grade at Ridgewood Middle School in the Fox C-6 school district.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office had extra deputies at school Monday because the night before a female student received a “hit list” from a male student on social media, along with a photo of guns.

“I received a text from my son that day saying there are officers in the building,” Holly said. “I was on the highway to work and I immediately in the moment flipped my car around and sped to get my child from school.”

The school district said it contacted the sheriff’s office immediately.

The school resource officer then started an investigation and searched the student’s house.

The sheriff’s office told First Alert 4 that no weapons were located and the parents said no one has access to any weapons.

It’s something Holly is still raising concerns about and said her son is even scared when he’s at home.

“One of the people he is very close to was said to be on this hit list,” Holly said.

On December 7th a different potential threat made against students at the school on social media.

The principal emailed parents saying “we immediately launched a full investigation” and the sheriff’s office said they didn’t find proof of a threat.

Other parents didn’t want to speak to us on camera, concerned for the safety of their child Holly said her biggest fear is this student will be allowed back to school.

“You don’t ever know truly what someone is capable of,” Holly said.

The school district tells First Alert 4 it cannot release a student’s disciplinary record but in the email to parents regarding the “hit list” the principal said a “principal can suspend a student up to 10 days” and “make a referral to the assistant superintendent who can then suspend a student up to an additional 180 days.”

