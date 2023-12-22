Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

St. Louis Co. officer shot at in Glasgow Village

Police lights
According to a release from county police, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Roderick Drive and Mc Alpine Drive.(Adobe Stock Image)
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Police are investigating after a St. Louis County officer was shot at in Glasgow Village Thursday evening.

According to a release from county police, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Roderick Drive and Mc Alpine Drive. An officer with the St. Louis County North County Precinct was walking in the area when shots were fired in the officer’s direction. Police say the officer was not struck and did not return fire.

The investigation is still active at this time. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

First Alert 4 will provide updates once new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

911 calls released in New Baden murder case, suspect due in court Wednesday
911 calls released in New Baden murder case as suspect waives another hearing
Exclusive video shows aftermath of police cruiser crash into Bar:PM
Exclusive video shows aftermath of police cruiser crash into Bar:PM
St. Charles County officials move forward with development of gas station & retail store
In rural St. Charles County, despite resident pushback county officials move forward with development of gas station & retail store
A male victim was shot and killed at a store in North County Wednesday morning
Man, 43, killed in North County parking lot
South City woman’s wheels stolen, car left on blocks
South City woman’s wheels stolen, car left on blocks

Latest News

Pursuit of robbery suspect ends in crash in southwest St. Louis
Joshua J. Simmons-Pollard
St. Louis man faces 41 charges in string of smash-and-grab robberies
LGBTQ community support continues for Bar: PM owners
LGBTQ community support continues for Bar: PM owners
A school district near Springfield, Mo. added Vape Disposal Boxes in 2021 and has noticed an...
MO schools have a new way of combatting vaping among students