St. Louis Co. officer shot at in Glasgow Village

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Police are investigating after a St. Louis County officer was shot at in Glasgow Village Thursday evening.

According to a release from county police, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Roderick Drive and Mc Alpine Drive. An officer with the St. Louis County North County Precinct was walking in the area when shots were fired in the officer’s direction. Police say the officer was not struck and did not return fire.

The investigation is still active at this time. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

