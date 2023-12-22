St. Louis man faces 41 charges in string of smash-and-grab robberies

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) -A St. Louis man is charged with numerous offenses in a string of smash-and-grab robberies and other property crimes that happened around the first two weeks of December throughout the city.

St. Louis circuit attorneys on Wednesday charged 25-year-old Joshua J. Simmons-Pollard with a total of 41 counts – 36 felonies and five misdemeanors.

He was arrested Dec. 15 on charges accusing him of robbing a jewelry store and was in custody when served with the latest warrant on Thursday, which orders he be held without bond.

Charges included in the warrant served Thursday include one count of first-degree burglary, eight counts of second-degree burglary, nine counts of first-degree property damage, counts of stealing a firearm and felony stealing, five counts each of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon, as well as a lone counts of resisting arrest and drug possession.

According to a St. Louis Police probable cause statement, Simmons-Pollard and others committed a spree of burglaries in the city and county from Nov. 30 and leading up to his arrest. In one week, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, police said he burglarized 13 businesses.

In each of the burglaries, Simmons-Pollard used an object to smash the window to gain entrance to the business or property, police said. Once inside, he would allegedly take merchandise or currency, in one case over $25,000, as well as firearms.

Police said in every theft, Simmons-Pollard was captured on surveillance video. Detectives were also able to see the vehicle in five of the cases was the same as one pulled over during a recent traffic stop in St. Louis County, where Simmons-Pollard presented his driver’s license, the statement reads.

Two buildings associated with Simmons-Pollard were searched and police said officers found multiple stolen firearms, more than $10,000 in cash and jewelry.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.