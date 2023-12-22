‘This is absolute torture’ St. Louis mother forced out of apartment due to carbon monoxide, now seeking new home days before Christmas

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A St. Louis woman is still seeking a new apartment for her and her two-year-old daughter after fleeing her last apartment due to detectable levels of carbon monoxide.

“All of us could be dead right now,” said Denson.

Sierra Denson said since she was forced to leave her Dutchtown apartment 10 days ago her anxiety has been through the roof.

“This is absolute torture,” said Denson.

Sierra and her daughter Anya had been living in an apartment unit off Dakota Street since September and while it wasn’t perfect she finally had a home. Previously she was unhoused for over a year and battled addiction issues.

She even planned to have Anya’s first christmas.

“We were going to get a tree and everything and all that’s gone,” said Denson.

She can no longer get a tree because of an apparent gas leak. Just last week, her friend smelled gas in the basement, Spire checked it out and gave her a notice stating “furnace and water heater dumping CO into the basement.”

CO stands for carbon monoxide

“He comes in, checks it, checks the levels and tells me to get me and my child out of here,” said Denson.

It appears the carbon monoxide has likely been in the unit since October, when Sierra turned the heat on. Sierra said they had a carbon monoxide detector but it wasn’t working.

Sierra previously got set up in the apartment due to help from the Lifeline Aid Group, which assists the unhoused in a variety of ways.

So Sierra called them to help.

Syd Hajicek with Lifeline Aid Group spoke to Spire shortly after on the phone and recorded it to ensure the problems could be fixed.

In the audio recording you can hear a Spire employee explain to Hajicek that the water heater and furnace weren’t ventilating properly.

“They started getting head colds, kind of sinus cold or allergies as soon as they started using the furnace and right there that’s a sign of carbon monoxide poisoning,” said Denson.

In that same recording, the Spire employee said they were also there in April 2023 and noticed a similar issue. The employee said they informed property management to get it fixed, and to not turn the heat on until it’s fixed.

First Alert 4 called Vega property management which oversees the apartment building to ask why the issue wasn’t addressed before Sierra moved in. We didn’t hear back.

“Don’t put me in a situation where my child can lose her life. She just started life,” said Denson.

“And it could have been over by Christmas.”

While both are alive, Sierra said Anya has had a nasty cold for two months.

“Coughing, running noses,” said Denson.

On Thursday, Sierra and Anya were packing things into a moving truck and taking it to a storage facility. But they still don’t know where exactly they’re going to be living permanently.

“That is almost impossible in a decent neighborhood,” said Denson.

Sierra said she has a state housing voucher meant for people in recovery. Currently, she’s being told she only has $950 to spend a month on an apartment. She’s hoping for more than $1,200 a month to find a safe place to live.

“There’s a lot of mental anguish going on, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” said Denson.

She’s currently living in a hotel, initially paid for by the landlord. Now it’s funded by Lifeline Aid Group until she can find a two bedroom place for her family.

Lifeline Aid Group said there are a few others in Sierra’s situation that they’re putting up in hotels. If you’d to help, you can donate by clicking here.

