Travelers pack Lambert Airport during busy holiday season

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - ‘Tis the season for holiday travel and Lambert Airport expects Thursday and Friday to see the largest number of travelers for Christmas.

According to TSA travel projections, Thursday saw 17,537 travelers and Friday will see 17,776. The total number of travelers over the two-week holiday season is 228,437.

But on Thursday, lines were minimal and so were delays.

“Both of them no delays! This is supposed to be the busiest time of the year but its been a piece of cake,” said Katie Lodes.

The Lodes family was hard to miss as they were all dressed in Christmas tree costumes. Bringing some festive cheer to terminal two.

“That’s the best part, there are people upstairs giving hugs, laughing, what a great way to start the holiday season.”

