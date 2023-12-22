With information gaps after police SUV crash, First Alert 4 Investigates asked: What’s Being Hidden?

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- The case of a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) SUV crashing into a South City bar which ended with one of the bar owners being arrested is raising questions about police transparency.

On Monday around 12:30 am, a police cruiser with two rookie officers inside crashed into Bar:PM on Broadway.

Surveillance footage obtained by First Alert 4 shows the police SUV swerving into the bar. The footage was provided by Javad Khazaeli, the lawyer of bar co-owner Chad Morris.

Morris was arrested and charged with assaulting an officer. Police claim the assault occurred during a confrontation following the crash.

“They should release everything,” Khazaeli told First Alert 4. “We should have true transparency about why officers are showing up at a scene and immediately ramping up into an aggressive manner.”

Khazaeli also shared another surveillance video clip that he says shows the same SLMPD cruiser running a red light moments before crashing into the bar.

While Khazaeli and his client Morris have been outspoken, SLMPD has not been forthcoming with information.

On the day of the crash, First Alert 4 Investigates began requesting public records including body camera video, dash camera video, and police radio audio.

SLMPD denied those requests claiming the case is still an active investigation. The department has since said it doesn’t have dash cam video since the SUV wasn’t equipped with one.

Police provided an incident report to First Alert 4. The report has gaps because police redacted the entire summary section which should shed more light on what happened.

The police incident report also showed the responding officer marked distracted or inattentive driving as a possible factor in the crash.

First Alert 4 Investigates reported on that, then a day later SLMPD confirmed it. According to SLMPD, the driver said he was changing the in-car radio and swerved when he thought he was going to hit a parked car.

The department also has body camera video from multiple officers but won’t say how many, and they won’t release the footage, claiming it’s an active investigation.

“The body-worn camera will not be released at this time, it’s just how our cases are done, how internally we work,” said SLMPD Lt. Col Renee Kriesmann.

When asked about transparency, Kriesmann responded, “I think we are being as transparent as we are in all of our investigations. We do not release the body-worn camera footage at their request and because the criminal investigation is ongoing.”

SLMPD has not said how the crash escalated to Morris, the bar co-owner, being put in handcuffs, which raises the question, what’s being hidden?

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson weighed in on the case when asked about it by reporters.

“If you got body cam footage, I’m not sure why you wouldn’t release it, but again I’m not here investigating that case or seeing what happened,” Parson said. “One of the things we realized, too, with body cam footage in the old days, it helps you just as much as it’ll ever hurt. It really helps you most of the time because you let the people know what happened.”

Parson’s take on the video clashes with Missouri’s open records law, the Sunshine Law.

In 2016, lawmakers amended the law to limit access to body camera video. Specifically, they’re “closed records until the investigation becomes inactive.”

“The initial reason is that they want to make sure they’re not compromising the investigation in any way,” explained attorney Dave Roland. Roland is an expert on Missouri’s open records law and works as the director of litigation for the Freedom Center of Missouri.

Missouri law outlines two ways to get police body camera recordings, the first being through a court order.

“Anybody can ask the court for permission to get a copy of these mobile recordings,” Roland said. “However, the court is not required to allow those records to be released.”

There is a catch to that part of the law. If a judge denies the request, the person asking for the video could be responsible for paying the government’s legal fees.

“It could be several thousand dollars. It’s a pretty big discouragement,” Roland added.

The second way to get the records under Missouri law is being the person involved in the incident or by having personal property involved in the incident.

“If they ask for those records, then the police department either has to produce them, or they have to go to the court and ask for an order saying that they don’t have to, and they’ve got to have a pretty good reason not to produce that,” Roland said.

In the Bar:PM case, Morris can ask in writing for the video, something his lawyer tells First Alert 4 they’ve already done.

There is another option. Police can say the investigation is over.

“If they say the investigation is closed, then all of a sudden, they’re no longer closed records,” Roland explained.

“Especially when we’re dealing with law enforcement agencies and the potential that they might have abused their authority, people need to know. They need to have as much information as possible about the situation,” Roland said. “In the absence of this information, we’re dealing with speculation.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.