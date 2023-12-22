Woman dead after being shot in the head in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A woman was found dead in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of St. Louis city late Thursday.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at the 5800 block of Kennerly Avenue just past 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, where they found a woman who had been shot inside a residence. The woman had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The victim is yet to be identified.

The homicide division of SLMPD is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

