Deputy director of St. Louis Public Safety Dept. resigns

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- A former St. Louis police officer is stepping down next month from her position as the deputy director of public safety, city officials confirmed Friday.

Director of Public Safety spokesperson Monte Chambers confirmed Heather Taylor’s last day will be Jan. 12. She was hired in that position on April 20, 2021. The department declined to comment beyond that, saying her resignation is a personnel matter.

An email seeking comment sent to St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office did not receive a response.

Taylor served with St. Louis Police for 20 years, many of those as a homicide detective. She was also a vocal advocate for reform and served several years as the president of the Ethical Society of Police of St. Louis, an organization founded in 1972 by African-American officers to address race-based discrimination.

In that role, she took the city and fellow officers alike to task on staffing, working conditions and racial bias in the agency.

Often that included speaking with the media, which a St. Louis Jury in June found she was retaliated against for, resulting in a $300,000 settlement in her favor in an anti-discrimination lawsuit. The city is currently appealing the ruling, court records show.

First Alert 4 featured Taylor in a segment in December 2019 after two St. Louis officers were fired over discriminatory Facebook posts. The story would go on to be featured on CBS and in the interview, she pulled no punches in calling out racism on the force.

She also pointed to a culture among agency leadership that allowed bad officers to slip through the cracks.

“Do you think that there are white supremacists on the police force?” asked CBS News correspondent Jeff Pegues.

“Yes,” said Taylor.

“You didn’t even pause,” Pegues said.

“Have you seen some of the Facebook posts of some of our suspended officers right now?” Taylor responded.

Taylor and her attorney also declined to comment on her resignation. First Alert 4 will provide updates to this story as they become available.

