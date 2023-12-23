Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Deputy director of St. Louis Public Safety Dept. resigns

Heather Taylor resigned as deputy director of public safety for St. Louis.
Heather Taylor resigned as deputy director of public safety for St. Louis.(CBS)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- A former St. Louis police officer is stepping down next month from her position as the deputy director of public safety, city officials confirmed Friday.

Director of Public Safety spokesperson Monte Chambers confirmed Heather Taylor’s last day will be Jan. 12. She was hired in that position on April 20, 2021. The department declined to comment beyond that, saying her resignation is a personnel matter.

An email seeking comment sent to St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office did not receive a response.

Taylor served with St. Louis Police for 20 years, many of those as a homicide detective. She was also a vocal advocate for reform and served several years as the president of the Ethical Society of Police of St. Louis, an organization founded in 1972 by African-American officers to address race-based discrimination.

In that role, she took the city and fellow officers alike to task on staffing, working conditions and racial bias in the agency.

Often that included speaking with the media, which a St. Louis Jury in June found she was retaliated against for, resulting in a $300,000 settlement in her favor in an anti-discrimination lawsuit. The city is currently appealing the ruling, court records show.

First Alert 4 featured Taylor in a segment in December 2019 after two St. Louis officers were fired over discriminatory Facebook posts. The story would go on to be featured on CBS and in the interview, she pulled no punches in calling out racism on the force.

She also pointed to a culture among agency leadership that allowed bad officers to slip through the cracks.

“Do you think that there are white supremacists on the police force?” asked CBS News correspondent Jeff Pegues.

“Yes,” said Taylor.

“You didn’t even pause,” Pegues said.

“Have you seen some of the Facebook posts of some of our suspended officers right now?” Taylor responded.

Taylor and her attorney also declined to comment on her resignation. First Alert 4 will provide updates to this story as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit of robbery suspect ends in crash in southwest St. Louis
Pursuit of robbery suspect ends in crash in southwest St. Louis
St. Charles County officials move forward with development of gas station & retail store
In rural St. Charles County, despite resident pushback county officials move forward with development of gas station & retail store
Dairius Kinnie, 23, was charged with the 2021 murder of Tianna Baker on Wednesday, December...
Man convicted for murder after shooting woman over a dozen times
State Rep. Sarah Unsicker participates in a Missouri House subcommittee hearing December 5,...
Missouri Democrat ousted from caucus over ‘failure to uphold standards’
Francis Howell votes to remove Black History classes
Francis Howell votes to remove Black History classes

Latest News

St. Mary’s HS students distribute food in community
St. Mary’s HS students distribute food in community
Police ask for the public's help finding 2 missing adults
Police ask for the public’s help finding 2 missing adults
Local law enforcement group shares what it’s like to be police officers
Local law enforcement group shares what it’s like to be police officers
rsv interview
Pediatric infectious diseases physician explains impact of surge in RSV cases on infants