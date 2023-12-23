Local law enforcement group shares what it’s like to be police officers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - They’ve dedicated their entire careers to protecting and serving. But now, a group of local law enforcement officers is switching on the microphones to share stories about what it’s really like to be police officers.

“In the room, we have over 350 years of police experience amongst us,” said former St. Louis Police Major Dan Howard. He said they’re a group of buddies, former and current cops, who get together on their off time anyway.

“We realized that a lot of our stories revolved around great police work,” he said.

And so the idea hatched—a podcast to talk about what it’s really like to carry a badge.

“We had the same problems as everybody else does. It’s a career, but we go home to the same problems. We pay the bills, don’t pay the bills, we have all those same issues. We’re just normal people,” he said.

They make fun of each other, of course, but episodes have also gotten really serious, for instance, they recently highlighting the case of Nancy Brannon, missing for nearly 40 years, and they looked back on the terrifying tale of the South Side Rapist.

“It’s been told before, but not the way we told it. Not the access that we were able to get. And some of the victims, the youngest victim of the South Side Rapist, spoke candidly with us and opened up like she’s never opened up before, even though she has been interviewed before,” said Howard.

It’s a way to talk about good police work and to heal from the hard times too.

“Hey, everybody in this room has had rough times on the job, and I’m one of them. And you have great memories for the most part, but you do have some bad memories, and just talking about all the things that refreshes your love for this profession,” said Howard.

Gaining more downloads every day and working out some kinks too, they’ll keep telling tales behind the blue.

“We know we’ve been getting together for 30 years. We might do it again for another 30 years, but it doesn’t make a difference. As long as we’re getting a good response. It’s been fun,” Howard said.

They’re also bringing some local police legends on board too.

