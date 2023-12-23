Surprise Squad
Man shot while sitting at Central West End barbershop

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man was shot in the arm while sitting in a barbershop Friday.

The shooting occurred around 6:20 p.m. Friday at the 3900 block of Washington Avenue near the Central West End. According to police, the 28-year-old victim was sitting in the waiting area of a barbershop when the person sitting next to him gun’s went off, striking the victim in the arm. The owner of the gun fled the business before the police arrived.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he is in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Francis Howell votes to remove Black History classes
Police showed Bar: PM body camera video to BOA members and Mayor's LGBTQIA Advisory Board, but...
Federal Illinois lawmakers demand answers from Japanese company buying U.S. Steel
