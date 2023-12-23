Man shot while sitting at Central West End barbershop

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man was shot in the arm while sitting in a barbershop Friday.

The shooting occurred around 6:20 p.m. Friday at the 3900 block of Washington Avenue near the Central West End. According to police, the 28-year-old victim was sitting in the waiting area of a barbershop when the person sitting next to him gun’s went off, striking the victim in the arm. The owner of the gun fled the business before the police arrived.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he is in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

