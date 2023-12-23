Police ask for the public’s help finding 2 missing adults

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - St. Louis city and county detectives are actively searching for 29-year-old Marquisha Williams and her ex-boyfriend, Trent Ivy. Norvette Chavis is Williams’ mother.

“We haven’t been able to find her. We’ve been looking and looking and looking and haven’t been able to find her anywhere,” she said.

Williams and Ivy have 4 children together but are no longer in a relationship. However, Monday morning the two of them drove together to drop off their 1-year-old at daycare, a 6-year old who was sick, at Chavis’s home and another 6-year-old and their 11-year-old at St. Louis Catholic Academy. The adults haven’t been seen or heard from since.

“She wouldn’t leave my grandbabies, she wouldn’,” said Chavis.

Because Williams often worked 12-hour-shifts, Chavis said she would usually get the children and her daughter would pick them up after work. But Williams never showed up and all calls have gone straight to voicemail.

The two were last seen riding in her 2020 Jeep Compass with a license plate number of, E-K-6-P-6-P. Detectives from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the St. Louis County Police Department are actively searching for Williams and Ivy.

Relatives have made up fliers and are passing them out across the St. Louis area.

“She would never do this. This is out of the ordinary. She is in danger.”

If someone sees them, they’re asked to call St. Louis Police at 314-444-5338 or St Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.

