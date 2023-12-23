Police showed Bar: PM body camera video to BOA members and Mayor’s LGBTQIA Advisory Board, but have not released it to public

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Members of the Board of Aldermen, as well as the Mayor’s LGBTQIA advisory board have now seen body camera footage showing what led to the arrest of Bar: PM co-owner Chad Morris.

St. Louis police have withheld the video from the general public, however, claiming it is part of their criminal investigation.

Dave Roland, an attorney with the Freedom Center of Missouri, told FirstAlert4 the department may be in violation of state law by doing so.

“The last thing you want to do in government transparency is pick and choose who you have receiving public records,” Roland said. “Either this information is open to the public or it isn’t.”

He cited a state statue on transparency that reads:

“No public governmental body shall, after August 28, 1998, grant to any person or entity, whether by contract, license or otherwise, the exclusive right to access and disseminate any public record unless the granting of such right is necessary to facilitate coordination with, or uniformity among, industry regulators having similar authority.”

Roland said that, while some courts may interpret the statute differently, he believes that it prohibits law enforcement from choosing to release information to a select group of individuals.

“Especially if the police are showing this to members of the public who aren’t in law enforcement, that’s intensely troubling,” Roland said.

An SLMPD spokesperson said the department released the video under special circumstances.

“This is similar to past instances of officer-involved shootings or deaths, in which the City has shown body camera footage to family members,” the statement read.

FirstAlert4 also reached out to members of the advisory board, as well as aldermen who had seen the video to ask about what they had seen. Nick Dunne, a spokesperson for the LGBTQIA advisory board, wrote:

“It would be premature and unfair to publicly make a statement on the content of the body camera footage before the owners of Bar:PM have reviewed it themselves. However, in line with our mission we are using this moment of transparency, as well as the expertise and personal experience of our board members, to identify improvements in law enforcement policies and practices especially during interactions with marginalized community members. We look forward to conversations after the new year.”

