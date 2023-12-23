Man charged in police pursuit ending in crash in southwest St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - St. Louis County prosecutors on Friday charged a man in a police pursuit Thursday evening from Pagedale to St. Louis.

Darrell A. Jackson, 31, of St. Louis, is charged with one count of resisting arrest by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of death or injury. His is currently in custody at the St. Louis County Jail. The court has ordered him to be held without bond.

According to a St. Louis County Police probable cause statement, officers spotted a vehicle at Ferguson Avenue and St. Charles Rock Road which was associated with an earlier armed robbery in St. Charles.

Police said officers attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, at times exceeding 130 mph. The vehicle ran red lights, crossed into oncoming traffic, and almost struck a pedestrian, according to the statement.

As the vehicle crossed into St. Louis, Jackson lost control and almost caused a collision, police said. The pursuit came to an end when the vehicle struck a St. Louis Police cruiser near Hampton Avenue and Chippewa Street.

