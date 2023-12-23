St. Louis court clerk charged in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A St. Louis Circuit Court Clerk was charged Friday in the fatal hit-and-run death of a pedestrian Dec. 15 in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.

St. Louis circuit attorneys charged 30-year-old Cierra D. Sherman, of Alton, Illinois, with felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with physical evidence. She is currently held in the St. Louis City Justice Center without the possibility of bond.

Joel Currier, Chief Communications Officer for the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court, confirmed Sherman was hired July 10 as a court clerk.

St. Louis Police incident reports show the crash happened at 5:57 p.m. when the victim, who has not been identified, was crossing Gravois Avenue near Nebraska Avenue and was struck by a vehicle which left the scene.

According to a St. Louis Police probable cause statement supporting charges against Sherman, investigators used security footage from a nearby Quick Trip to identify the suspect vehicle as a white Dodge Nitro SUV.

While the camera did not capture the crash, it did capture the victim being thrown by the impact, police said. Immediately after the impact, the footage showed the SUV swerving around his body and continuing east without stopping, according to the statement.

Police used Real Time Crime Center cameras to track the vehicle’s location minutes before the crash, which according to police showed Sherman entering the driver’s side of the SUV. Other RTCC cameras then tracked the SUV to the location of the crash.

The day after the crash, a confidential informant gave police the location of the SUV, Officers found it parked behind an auto dealership with damage consistent with the fatal crash, according to the statement.

During a search of the vehicle, police say officers found Sherman’s mail inside. Surveillance footage from the business showed her dropping it off after the accident and walking away, the statement reads.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.